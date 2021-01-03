Production-Spec Tata HBX (Hornbill) Spotted Revealing Design Details

Tata Hornbill or HBX micro SUV will likely go on sale by the middle of this year and is the second model based on the ALFA platform

Tata Motors appears to have lined up three launches for the first month of the new year as the confirmed Gravitas seven-seater SUV based on Harrier, turbocharged version of Tata Altroz with dual clutch automatic transmission and the return of Hexa via Safari Edition are expected. However, the next biggest launch from Tata will undoubtedly be the HBX concept based micro SUV.

The homegrown manufacturer showcased the H2X concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show while the close-to-production HBX concept debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo last February. The production version of the HBX could go by the name Hornbill and it has been spied running trials a number of times across the country giving us a detailed look into what is in store.

Despite being a micro SUV, the Tata Hornbill looks to have a good road presence courtesy of its tall stance and bulky proportions. The sub-four-metre SUV slots below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic portfolio and is expected to be priced between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered only with a petrol engine as the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated unit found in the Tiago and Altroz could be utilised. It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The Hornbill will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid and others. The front fascia is based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy debuted in the Harrier and it looks more like a baby Harrier with the split headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights at the top and a sleek front grille, wide central air inlet and possible faux skid plates in the top-end variants.

Other highlights are two-tone 15-inch alloy wheels, Y-shaped LED tail lamps, roof rails, sculpted tailgate, body cladding, square shaped wheel arches, raked windshield, turn signal integrated ORVMs and so on. The HBX or Hornbill will be the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform following the Altroz premium hatchback.

The interior will boast of features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional flat bottom steering wheel, layered dashboard and so on.

Spy Pics Source: Arsh Khan