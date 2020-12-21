Production-Spec Tata Gravitas Spotted Undisguised For The First Time

Tata Gravitas will more likely go on sale in the early parts of next year and it will be longer and taller than the Harrier

Tata Motors’ next big launch in the Indian market is undoubtedly the Gravitas seven-seater premium SUV that will compete against a range of three-row SUV such as MG Hector Plus, nex-gen Mahindra XUV500, upcoming Ford C-SUV, Jeep Compass and likely 2021-bound seven-seater Hyundai Creta. The Gravitas was showcased in its near production form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Over the last few months, it has been spotted running trials across the country regularly but its launch appears to have postponed due to the health crisis. The Gravitas is based on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform and it carries the same Impact Design 2.0 philosophy as its Harrier sibling.

However, in comparison to the five-seater Harrier, the Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller while the wheelbase length stands at 2,741 mm on both. Some of the highlighting changes in the Gravitas to accommodate the final row of seats are longer rear overhang and a stepped up roof design that can be clearly seen from the sides.

It also gets newly designed alloy wheels and the updates to the side meant that the rear had to be redesigned. The first spy pictures of the undisguised Tata Gravitas showing its rear end have come up on the internet. The revised tailgate has a thick strip of chrome running across the width of the car and the GRAVITAS name is written boldly below the number plate recess.

The high mounted stop lamp, wiper and roof rails could also be seen in the image along with the horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps. To distinguish the Gravitas from the Harrier, it will also be sold with new colour schemes. As for the performance, it will share the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat.

It produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed manual as standard and a six-speed Hyundai-sourced torque converter automatic acts as an option. It will replicate the premium features list and interior compared to the Harrier but expect some subtle improvements made as well.