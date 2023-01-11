Near-Production Tata Curvv Midsize SUV Greets 2023 Auto Expo

Tata Curvv midsize SUV will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and is expected to debut sometime next year

Tata has the knack of bringing in surprising models at the Auto Expo over the years and the 16th is no different. The ongoing 2023 Auto Expo has just witnessed the debut of the near-production Harrier EV, the first public appearance of the Avinya concept and close-to-production iterations of the electrified Sierra and the Curvv midsize SUV.

The Tata Curvv was unveiled in its conceptual form last year and compared to the concept, the prototype on display at Tata’s show floor is a toned-down version. The midsize SUV will be introduced sometime next year and it will be available in electric and ICE guises. The IC-engined Curvv is expected to be positioned below the Harrier in the brand’s domestic portfolio.

It will likely take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with an overall length of around 4.3 metres. It could be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing around 120 PS maximum power. Or, the same powertrain from Nexon could be uprated to develop more horses.

The Tata Curvv showcased apparently signifies a new design direction for the homegrown auto major, which has grown leaps and bounds in recent years. It could be the next iteration of the Impact Design philosophy (New Digital Design) and the prototype on display wears a metallic red body colour.

The front fascia has a striking appeal with a thin horizontal LED strip positioned under the bonnet, LED headlamps housed within a sharp assembly, wide air intake on the bumper with hexagonal black mesh, razor-sharp bonnet structure, large sized alloy wheels with black wheel arch cladding, a coupe-like roofline, an edgy rear profile, etc.

Tata says the ICE version of the Concept Curvv merges the robust appeal of the SUV with the perfect balance between elegance, performance and practicality. It will have to be waited and see how the final production model will turn out to be but getting close to at least 85 per cent of this version will surely make a visual statement and Tata is known to back up its claims.