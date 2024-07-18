Production-Spec Tata Curvv ICE & EV To Debut Tomorrow

Tata Curvv ICE and EV will be revealed tomorrow in their production guises ahead of their market launch next month

Tata Motors will host the world premiere of the production versions of the Curvv ICE and EV tomorrow and its unofficial bookings have already commenced at select dealer outlets. Their price announcement will only be made next month. The Tata Curvv was first showcased as an electric concept in 2022 and it was followed by the public debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the homegrown manufacturer showcased the near-production Curvv, powered by a 1.5L diesel engine sourced from Nexon. This oil burner will be available in the Curvv ICE and it will be accompanied by a brand new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 110 PS and 260 Nm of peak torque.

The latter kicks out 125 PS and both will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The Tata Curvv ICE and EV will kick start a new midsize SUV coupe segment and they will face a host of new rivals waiting to launch over the next twelve to eighteen months. The eco-friendly Curvv will be equipped with a large capacity battery pack.

Tata has already confirmed that it will enable a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. It might as well get single and dual e-motor setups but the latter could be reserved for the Harrier EV, bound for early 2025. The Curvv ICE will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and VW Taigun.

The exterior will comprise a split LED headlamp cluster with modern design elements like full-width LED light bar while Curvv badging will be present at the rear. The duo will also get coupe-like roofline, flush-type door handles, sporty alloy wheels, etc. They will be subtly different in terms of styling and the interior will share several similarities as well.

The equipment list will compose a large touchscreen infotainment display with connectivity options, an all-digital instrument console, flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive touch controls, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags as standard, and much more.