Production-Spec Tata Curvv EV Teased For The First Time, Launch Soon

Tata Curvv EV has been teased showing its SUV coupe silhouette and other elements; will likely boast a range of over 500 km

Tata Motors will launch the electric version of the Curvv soon in India and the production model has been teased for the first time on the brand’s social media handles. It will be followed by the market debut of its ICE counterpart in the coming months. A standout feature of the Curvv range will be its SUV coupe roofline, which could be clearly seen in the teaser.

Both iterations of the Tata Curvv have been frequently spotted testing on Indian roads in recent months. The Curvv EV concept initially debuted in 2022, and Tata ensured it garnered more attention by unveiling its ICE version at the 2023 Auto Expo. Earlier this year, the production-spec Curvv ICE, powered by a diesel engine, was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The final production model of the Curvv EV will replicate the design of the concept, although with minor differences and perhaps it could be slightly toned down. Considering that the electric versions of Tata’s existing ICE models available on sale look more attractive and futuristic, we expect no less from the Curvv EV as it will become the flagship offering upon arrival.

The Tata Curvv EV will compete with the forthcoming Citroen Basalt Vision coupe and 2025-bound midsize electric SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra XUV.e8. The interior will share several features with the latest Nexon, but it will sport a two-tone black and white theme.

Notable elements include a central touchscreen infotainment display, a flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls, and a circular drive mode selector. The top-end variants will come equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, adjustable headrests, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, ambient lighting, an eight-speaker JBL audio system and multiple airbags.

The Tata Curvv EV will boast a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and may be available in both single- and dual-electric motor configurations. It will become the second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform which debuted in the Punch EV earlier this year.