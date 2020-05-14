Production-Spec Skoda Enyaq EV Rendered; Launch Later This Year

Skoda Enyaq will be offered in four variants and three battery sizes; RS version could become the most expensive Skoda ever

Skoda Enyaq has been making headlines ever since it made its spy shot debut due to a number of reasons. Firstly, it will play a significant role in the brand’s shift towards electrification into the near future and secondly, it will be another crossover from the brand with high expectations as the latest crop of models such as Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq has been highly successful.

The Enyaq was also caught on camera in production body and based on the images, Kolesa has come up with digital renderings. There is a twist in the tale though as the Enyaq won’t be a typical crossover and it might have something to do with its target audiences. Primarily focussing on European customers, the Enyaq does have the look of a modern wagon but not in its entirety.

In Europe, the carmakers are known for building specific wagon types of the regular models due to the demand and in Skoda’s case, the Octavia and Superb are sold as wagons as well. While brands like Renault and Seat have opted against selling wagons in specific segments, Skoda has remained as one of the firm believers in them and the Octavia Combi proves them right by being the most sold wagon in Europe.

Thus, the possibility of a RS-spec Enyaq is highly likely considering the availability of the Octavia RS iV (plug-in hybrid). The Skoda Enyaq is expected to be unveiled later this year before going on sale. It comprises of an appealing front fascia with sleek pair of headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, chrome treated black grille, muscular bonnet lines, raked windshield, sporty bumper with air curtains, chromed window line, Boomerang-shaped tail lamps, sculpted boot and so on.

As for the performance, the Skoda Enyaq will use a single motor and a RWD configuration in the base variants. Customers will have the option to choose between three battery sizes and four different variants, as the Enyaq RS should deliver 302 horsepower courtesy of a dual motor system driving all the four wheels.

The driving range will be between 340 km and 500 km on WLTP cycle and using a fast charger, it can be replenished back to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.