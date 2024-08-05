Production-Spec Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Spied Again

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will mark the debut of the first scrambler in the flagship 650 cc range, featuring a familiar parallel-twin engine

Royal Enfield is actively developing various new motorcycle models, sparking significant excitement within the industry. The 450 cc and flagship 650 cc lineups are particularly noteworthy. The 650 cc series has already expanded to include four motorcycles, with the latest being the Shotgun 650 and brand new offerings based on the same platform have been spotted multiple times.

The latest spy pictures indicate that the testing phase of a scrambler-styled motorcycle is progressing well and it will likely be one of the multiple new motorcycles planned for launch this financial year judging by its near-production state. It will be christened the Interceptor Bear 650 as the name has been trademarked and will feature a circular LED headlamp unit.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a circular LED tail lamp with chrome bezels, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with block pattern tyres, a tuck and roll seat and a wide handlebar. It will also have sturdy footpegs, a muscular fuel tank reminiscent of the Interceptor 650 and minimalist bodywork.

The motorcycle is equipped with upside-down front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for its suspension duties. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, coupled with a dual-channel ABS system will be standard. The scrambler’s starting price is expected to be around Rs. 3.5-3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the well-known 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine, expected to produce 46.5 PS of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. These performance figures are likely to remain unchanged. The engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission and come standard with a slipper and assist clutch.

Besides its scrambler looks what could make it a better off-the-beaten path is the presence of a two-into-one exhaust system which should be designed to save weight as well as improve agility. Royal Enfield introduced the Guerrilla 450 a few weeks ago and it could be followed by the Interceptor Bear 650 as its world premiere could happen before the end of this year.