Production-Spec RE Guerrilla 450 Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the Guerrilla 450 in India either next month or in early July; will be powered by the 452 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest Himalayan

Royal Enfield has been extensively testing its upcoming neo-retro naked roadster in India. It is speculated that this model may be named the “Guerrilla 450” positioning it as a more premium and powerful alternative to the entry-level Hunter 350. It is expected to share various components and mechanical parts with the latest Himalayan 450 and has been spotted testing in its production-ready guise again.

The latest spy pictures of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 reveal the use of a conventional telescopic fork setup with black fork gaiters again, instead of upside-down forks. This raises the possibility that the Guerrilla 450 might be priced even more competitively, potentially undercutting the already aggressively priced Triumph Speed 400. Despite this, it is expected to retain the same performance figures as the Himalayan 450.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will likely debut towards the end of next month or in early July. It could be priced competitively at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it will share the same platform as its adventure sibling, the Himalayan 450, it will feature several notable differences to distinguish itself as an everyday roadster.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will feature 17-inch black alloy wheels and an offset monoshock for the rear suspension. The telescopic front forks will have shorter travel, and the overall wheelbase is expected to be shorter as well. For braking, the motorcycle will feature disc brakes on both the front and rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine which produces a maximum output of 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm in the Himalayan. It will be married to a six-speed transmission and will come equipped with a slipper and assist clutch.

Additionally, the motorcycle will feature a side-mounted exhaust unit, split seats, ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and a floating circular TFT instrument console, similar to its sibling, the Himalayan 450. It is expected to offer high-standard touring capabilities while being lighter than the Himalayan, with suspension tuned for road use. It will feature punchy low and mid-range performance similar to the Himalayan.