The final production-ready version of the upcoming new-gen KTM Duke 390 has been spotted without covers for the first time

After a couple of fully camouflaged test mule spotting, the images of the production-ready new-gen KTM Duke 390 have surfaced online and that too in full flesh. The latest photos fully reveal the design details of the upcoming naked street motorcycle along with a host of other details. Let’s have a look at the top 5 things about the new-gen KTM Duke 390.

New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Design Details

On the design front, the naked bike sports a new headlamp along with updated LED DRLs, thus lending a refreshed appeal. Although, this isn’t something new and these changes were quite obvious, overall the new-gen KTM Duke 390’s design seems far more aggressive as compared to the current model, with a bit of bulk.

New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Hardware On Offer

The spy shots clearly reveal the new wheels and braking setup, which seems to be a straight lift-off from the KTM RC series. Even the suspension setup at the front is familiar fully adjustable WP USD units, while the rear gets an off-set mono-shock.

New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Chassis

The chassis of the new-gen KTM Duke 390 will be updated with a new rear sub-frame and this is quite evident by the latest set of spy images. Even the swing arm will be an altogether new unit. KTM will cut down on the overall weight of the motorcycle by using lighter material for the frame as well as the swing arm.

New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Powertrain

As suggested by the latest media reports, the new-gen KTM Duke 390 could get an updated 399cc engine. However, nothing can be ascertained as of now and the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer can also retain the existing single cylinder liquid cooled 373cc unit with minor updates. Besides this, the new Duke 390 will get a dual-fan radiator setup for better cooling.

New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Expected Pricing and Launch Timeline

As there will be a number of improvements in the new generation KTM Duke 390, the chances are high that the prices will go up. The new model is expected to be priced around the Rs. 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark. Talking about its launch timeline, the new-gen KTM Duke 390 is slated for a global debut by the end of this year, while the market launch is scheduled for the first half of 2024.