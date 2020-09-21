Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Sedan Rendered

The upcoming Mercedes EQS will be based on the S-Class sedan, and will borrow some design cues from the EQC electric SUV

Every major automaker in the world is currently working on expanding its electric vehicle lineup, especially in western markets. With electric mobility slowly increasing in popularity, it sure seems like the correct move. German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is also working on new EVs at the moment. The brand had previously declared that its ‘EQ’ range will consist of 10 new fully-electric cars, which will all be introduced by 2022.

The first vehicle in the Mercedes EQ family is the EQC electric crossover SUV, which will be launching in India soon. The next one will be the EQS sedan, which will be based on the recently debuted 2021 Mercedes S-Class. Here, we have a digitally rendered image of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS, imagined in its production guise. There are plenty of differences here, as compared to the EQS Vision concept car.

The biggest change here is the silhouette of the car. The EQS Vision had a short bonnet, an even shorter tail, and a curvy roofline, giving it a bubble-like round cabin. In contrast, this production-spec rendering has a rather traditional silhouette, the same as the new S-Class. At the front, we see the same grille design as the EQC crossover, finished in piano black, along with the same headlamp design as well. There is a Mercedes logo on the nose, and another one protruding upwards from the bonnet as well.

The top portion of the grille features an LED DRL strip. The front bumper is new, and doesn’t have the chrome embellishments that adorn the regular S-Class sedan. There is a wide air dam on the bumper, along with a large air vent on both sides. At the sides, we see some brilliant-looking alloy wheels, with low profile rubber on them. These design elements are all directly lifted from the EQC.

Other than that, we see regular ORVMs, chrome lining on the window sills, sleek door handles, and a blacked-out roof. Overall, we quite like this design, and we certainly hope that the actual production model manages to look as impressive as this rendering. That being said, as per the latest spy pictures, it seems like the EQS will keep its bubble-like silhouette.

The Mercedes EQS electric sedan will have an extremely technologically-advanced interior. This will include a fully-digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Due to the lack of a transmission tunnel, the car will have more space than the regular S-Class. The EQS is expected to draw power from a 100 kWh battery, with a driving range of up to 300 miles (nearly 480 kilometres).