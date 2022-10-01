Production-Spec Maruti Jimny 5-Door Spied Alongside Thar & Grand Vitara

Maruti Jimny 5-door is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in India

Maruti Suzuki is certainly expanding its SUV portfolio judging by the recent arrival of big guns such as the new generation Brezza compact SUV and the all-new Grand Vitara midsize SUV. The largest carmaker in the country is currently developing a couple of new SUVs: One is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and the other is an all-new lifestyle off-road SUV.

The chances of the Baleno-based YTB SUV coupe and the five-door Jimny debuting at the 2023 Auto Expo in January are high but we do not have any official confirmation yet. The five-door India-spec Jimny has already been caught testing quite a few times in recent weeks and now a new set of spy images shows the camouflaged off-road SUV alongside the Grand Vitara and three-door Mahindra Thar.

The prototype was spied in Leh, Ladakh as it could be undergoing altitude and off-road tests. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha and it will have a longer wheelbase and changes behind the B-pillar to accommodate more passengers compared to the global three-door version, which is also produced in India for export markets.

The Maruti Suzuki five-door Jimny will be more practical and spacious and will have good off-road characteristics to take the fight to the Thar. The spied prototype appears to be close to production and the front fascia comprises circular LED headlamps, vertical grille slats, a muscular bumper with fog lamps, a wide air intake with hexagonal inserts, etc.

You could also see tall pillars, newly designed alloy wheels, rectangular ORVMs, prominent wheel arches, and longer rear overhangs. We do expect the interior to feature a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, new seat upholstery and new equipment compared to the global three-door model.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet engine will likely be utilised. It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT transferring power to all four wheels as standard through the AllGrip AWD system with a manually operated transfer case.