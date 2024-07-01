Production-Spec Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) Spied Again In India

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to go on sale before the end of this calendar year or in early 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is advancing the development of the BE and XUV.e series of electric vehicles designed specifically for India. The XUV.e8 is tentatively scheduled for release in December 2024 but do not rule out the possibility of an early 2025 debut. Frequent sightings of test prototypes have provided glimpses into its design and onboard features.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will challenge the soon-to-arrive Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, and the Citroen Basalt EV amongst others. It will face direct competition from the Tata Harrier EV, set to debut in early 2025. The latest spy images of the production-spec model confirm its similarities with the ICE XUV700.

The conceptual version of the XUV.e8 was unveiled in the United Kingdom nearly two years ago, alongside its coupe sibling, the XUV.e9, and the BE range. Recent spy images suggest that the production model will retain many design elements from the concept, especially at the front, highlighted by a closed-off grille, a continuous LED light strip, and vertical LED headlamps integrated into the bumper.

The rear too has similarities with the concept as well as the XUV700 and it will ride on a set of newly designed alloy wheels. It is yet unknown if it will be sold in multiple seating configurations or not like the XUV700. A few weeks ago, the design patents of some of the interior elements of the Mahindra XUV.e8 came to light.

Inside, the XUV.e8 will boast a triple-screen setup, including a central touchscreen for infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, and an extra screen for the front passenger. The cabin will also sport a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, possibly featuring an illuminated logo, and a comprehensive suite of connectivity features and the latest AdrenoX tech.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will become the first model to sit on the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture. Given Mahindra’s alliance with Volkswagen, its e-motors might be sourced from VW. It’s expected to feature an 80 kWh battery pack, potentially offering a range of over 450 km on a full charge.