Production-Spec Mahindra BE.05 Teased (Curvv EV Rival) – Launch Details

Mahindra BE.05 is an electric SUV coupe that will be launched in October 2025 in India; confirmed to have a larger glass roof

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the Futurescape global event in South Africa a couple of days ago. The brand unveiled the new range of Oja tractors along with the Thar.e and Scorpio N based Global Pik Up concepts. In addition, the homegrown UV manufacturer also divulged its future plans to strengthen its EV portfolio as the electric versions of the Scorpio and Bolero are indeed coming.

The XUV.e and BE (Born Electric) range of electric SUVs will carve out the company’s future electrification strategy and the models coming out of each range made their debut last year in their conceptual form. At the Futurescape event, the launch timeline of two XUV.e and as many BE electric SUVs were reiterated as the first model will be launched by the end of next year.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be introduced in December 2024 while the XUV.e9 will arrive in April 2025. It will be followed by the BE.05 in October 2025 and BE.07 in April 2026. The Mahindra XUV.e8 is the electric version of the existing XUV700 and its design patent was leaked recently. Its electric powertrain was also spotted testing beneath the body of the XUV700.

The BE.05 will be the first born electric SUV from Mahindra as it will be underpinned by the dedicated skateboard EV architecture. The test prototypes of the BE.05 were caught testing a couple of times on public roads as well. If you remember the BE Rall.e, it is said to be a more hardcore take on the BE.05 with top-notch off-road abilities.

Mahindra has claimed that the BE.05 is a Sports Electric Vehicle with an overall length of 4,370 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,635 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. The production version of the electric SUV coupe has been teased for the first time and it shows the presence of sleek-looking body panels and a large glass roof.

The bird’s eye view of the five-door Mahindra BE.05 clearly shows the muscular wheel arches and bonnet, and a heavily raked windshield. It will feature C-shaped LED headlamps, large sized wheels pushed to the edges to maximise interior space. The high-tech interior will boast advanced connectivity options.