Production-Spec Mahindra BE.05 Spied During Ad Shoot, Launch Soon

Mahindra will introduce the XUV.e and BE series in 2025 with the BE.05 having every chance to hit showrooms first

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing for a series of upcoming launches with a strong focus on electric vehicles. The company is working on the XUV.e and BE series, both of which are all-electric SUV lineups. After the recent launch of the five-door Thar Roxx in India, Mahindra is expected to introduce an electrified version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV.

Looking ahead to 2025, the automaker will introduce the XUV.e and BE series in 2025 with the BE.05 having every chance to hit showrooms first as it has been caught in its production guise during an advertisement shoot. It will be rolled out of Mahindra’s production lines in Chakan and will reportedly launch in early 2025, mostly in January itself.

The BE.05 announces a brand new futuristic design philosophy for the homegrown SUV maker and the images clearly indicate that it will be a stand out in terms of its overall appearance. The prominent C-shaped lighting units are accompanied by a large greenhouse, contoured surfaces, sporty aero-themed alloy wheels, sleek body panels, smart door handles, heavily raked windscreens and wide air inlets.

The piano black roof, pillars, claddings, muscular wheel arches and bumper trims do hide the bulky nature of the Mahindra BE.05 while enhancing its sporty appeal. The bulk of the interior functionalities will be concentrated on two screens – one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment – and thus physical buttons will be kept to a minimum.

The aviation inspired cabin elements will further elevate its futuristic stance. Just as the concept, it will measure a length of 4,370 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,635 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. While the BE.05 is expected to feature an electric motor borrowed from VW, it may not be available at the time of the launch.

The report notes that the Mahindra BE.05, which will lock horns with Tata Curvv EV, will be equipped with an e-motor from Valeo developing 231 hp and 380 Nm driving the rear axle. Both 60 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs will be available with the latter enabling a claimed range of over 450 km in the WLTP cycle. The SUV will sit on the INGLO skateboard platform.

