Production-Spec Kia Sonet’s Front Fascia Officially Teased

Kia has recently announced the global debut date for the Sonet, along with a little teaser of the upcoming SUV’s face

Kia Motors India has confirmed the debut of its sub-4-metre SUV for the Indian market. The Kia Sonet will have its global premiere on 7th August in India. The company has released a new teaser for the car’s unveiling, wherein the front fascia of the production model can be seen. It looks surprisingly close to the concept car shown at 2020 Auto Expo.

The most noticeable similarities are the design of the headlamp and DRLs. The former is an all-LED unit, and the latter over-lines it like an eyebrow. There seems to be an additional LED strip on the DRL though, which wasn’t seen on the original concept. This is perhaps the only difference that is visible in this teaser.

Other than that, the front grille seems to be a direct lift from the concept version. It has Kia’s signature tiger-nose design, with chrome garnishing at the bottom. The grille mesh also gets red inserts, the same as the concept, which adds an upmarket feel to the little Kia SUV.

Hidden behind a layer of darkness and photoshop is the front bumper of the production-spec Sonet. It has faux air vents in a chrome embellished housing at both ends of the air dam. There are two more faux vents, one at the ends of the bumper, which will probably house the foglamps. We’re hard-pressed to find any significant differences in design, except for the additional LED DRL strip.

Our guess would be that the red inserts, and possibly the chrome inserts as well, will be present only on the top-spec trim of the Kia Sonet. This trim might be christened the ‘GT’. The lower trims will probably get slightly more conservative design choices. Still, with the production model’s design replicating the concept so faithfully, the Sonet will have an extremely bold look.

There is no confirmation about the powertrains yet, but we have a fair idea of what will be present under its hood. The Sonet will have the same engine options as the Hyundai Venue, with which it shares its platform. These options include a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Also, the Sonet will debut with an iMT gearbox, which was introduced in the Venue recently.