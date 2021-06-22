Production-Spec Hyundai Elantra N Teased; Could Get 275 HP 2.0L Engine

Hyundai Elantra N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 275 horsepower

Hyundai has released teaser images of the production-spec Elantra N ahead of its global debut and it will become the sixth model to join the performance-based N lineup. The South Korean auto major has been putting plenty of effort into the N division and it has emerged as a go-to place for driving enthusiasts in recent years.

Earlier this year, Hyundai revealed the Kona N and it will be followed by the Elantra N. The brand has not released any official details about the upcoming performance-spec sedan but the teaser images do give away exterior updates we need to know. It is based on the latest generation Elantra introduced early last year.

The Hyundai Elantra N comes with visual revisions to differentiate itself from the regular model. The full-width LED tail lamps with boot-mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna, raked rear windscreen, the signature red highlights running down the lower side, N-branded red brake calipers, black finished B-pillars, etc can be clearly seen in the teaser images.

The red accents have also been applied onto the rear bumper and expect the Elantra N to have aerodynamic enhancements to better channel the airflow to the rear and out underneath creating a venturi effect. In addition, the rear spoiler will help in reducing the lift and providing better high-speed stability in the upcoming sedan.

The rear also gets oval-shaped exhaust outlets and it should enable a sporty note. The Hyundai Elantra N is shod on 245/55 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres wrapped around 19-inch wheels and the previous teasers showed larger air intakes up front and a lip spoiler. As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine will likely be utilised.

It develops a maximum power output of 275 horsepower and it could be paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option while a six-speed manual could be offered as standard. It is expected to get retuned chassis, recalibrated steering and stiffened suspension to offer committed driving characteristics.