Production-Spec Honda N7X Likely Debut In November 2021

Honda N7X concept will likely spawn a production mid-size SUV later this year and it may succeed the BR-V in many Southeast Asian markets

Just a few months ago, Honda hosted the global premiere of the near-production N7X concept in Indonesia and since then speculations surrounding it have been rife. The Japanese manufacturer had held roadshows for the N7X concept across major cities in Indonesia and is currently one of the most anticipated launches there.

The Business Innovation and Sales & Marketing Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), Yusak Billy, previously commented on the launch timeline. He said that the next surprise from the Honda N7X, which is more likely the production-spec version, will happen at the GIIAS 2021 but the motoring exhibition has been moved to November 2021 due to obvious concerns.

In a virtual press conference this past Monday, he reiterated his statement and said that his brand prioritizes the introduction of new products at GIIAS 2021. More specifically, he noted that the market is being monitored regarding the N7X and an official statement will be released later. He further briefed that the Honda N7X Concept roadshow has received positive feedbacks.

Recent reports surfaced on the internet indicate that Honda is working on a mid-size SUV for India as the plans are abandoned for a compact SUV based on the Amaze sedan. It is expected to be based on the fifth-generation City mid-size sedan and will more likely compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Since the Honda City is already manufactured at the Tapukara facility, localizing an SUV based on it could enable a lower cost structure. Codenamed 31XA, it could look similar to the road-going version of the N7X concept that will replace the BR-V in markets like Indonesia. As the Elevate name has been patented, it may as well be used on the production model.

Both five- and seven-seater configurations are reportedly in the works. The existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines could propel the upcoming Honda mid-size SUV, and as for the transmissions, a six-speed manual and automatic units are expected.