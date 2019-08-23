Production-Spec Harley Davidson Pan America Adv & Streetfighter Showcased

Both the Pan America and Streetfighter models are part of ‘More Roads To Harley’ growth strategy and will likely debut at the EICMA Motorcycle show

Harley Davidson is gearing up to showcase their much-anticipated adventure tourer Pan America and their Streetfighter at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show. Both these motorcycles are part of ‘More Roads To Harley’ growth strategy. Fortunately, the HD fanboys do not have to wait that long to get a glimpse of the production-ready bike because both these motorcycles were showcased most probably at a dealer along with their optional accessories recently.

The production-spec Pan America Adventure tourer looks almost identical to the concept model that was showcased a year ago. The concept model which was showcased earlier was finished in black and grey colour option while the production-spec motorcycle that was showcased recently is finished in black and orange colour option.

The Harley Davidson Pan Americal adventure tourer features a long suspension travel towards the front and rear. It gets minimal fairing and exposed body parts which definitely will help in weight saving. The motorcycle, however, sports a huge fuel tank and a semi fairing towards the front.

The front profile also gets a tall windshield as well that promises to save the rider from heavy windblast. Take a closer look and you will also notice that the Pan America Adventure tourer also sports knuckle guards and gets a set of knobby tyres fitted on the spoke wheels.

There are no details of the engine powertrain available yet but it will most probably use a 1,250cc, V twin, liquid-cooled engine with dual overhead cam. Expect the engine to have almost a familiar feel to Harley Davidson’s big twin-cylinder engines with plenty of torque available at lower rpm.

The other motorcycle which was also showcased alongside the Harley Davidson adventure tourer was the Streetfighter. Harley Davidson had trademarked the ‘Bareknuckle’ name recently and they could use this name for the upcoming streetfighter.

The upcoming Streetfighter will most probably be powered by 975cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox is expected to produce around 120 PS of peak power.