Production-Spec Citroen Basalt Exterior & Interior Teased, Launch Soon

Citroen Basalt SUV coupe will compete directly with the soon-launching Tata Curvv and it will be underpinned by the CMP platform

The production version of the upcoming SUV coupe from Citroen, the Basalt, has been teased showing exterior and interior details. This is the first time the brand has teased some interior details of the five-seater and it appears to be more premium than the C3 Aircross. In fact, the Basalt will be positioned above the C3 Aircross and below the C5 Aircross in India.

The teaser indicates the presence of front and rear armrests and side support for the headrests and just as other Citroen models, the SUV coupe will focus on offering high comfort levels. You could also see a phone holder for the rear armrest. As for the exterior, the LED projector headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights complement the signature Chevron logo and grille section.

The Basalt will be officially launched on August 2, 2024, and its series production has already commenced in India. Expect the starting price to be around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be packed with features and technologies, unlike the C3 and C3 Aircross which have witnessed some glaring omissions. It will compete directly with the soon-launching Tata Curvv.

Under the bonnet, the same 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine will be used. It develops a maximum power output of 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of peak torque as in the C3 Aircross. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be optional.

The Citroen Basalt will also compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Honda Elevate. The equipment list will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, six airbags and so on.

The five-seater will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform, which can also be found in the C3 compact hatchback and C3 Aircross midsize SUV. It is expected to get a slew of new safety features too.