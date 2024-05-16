Production-Spec Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Faired Supersport Rendered

We believe most of the hardware will be shared except, of course, the design changes as the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is a faired motorcycle

The biggest Pulsar yet, the NS400Z, was launched at an unbelievable price of Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom and if the rumours are to be believed then it will soon have a faired sibling christened as the RS400. Most of the design is expected to be carried over from the smaller RS200 but for it to be differentiated from the donor motorcycle it will feature a sharper and more aerodynamic fairing which should help it achieve faster speeds.

The graphics and decals on the RS400 are expected to be all new and it may get some exclusive colour options as well. All-LED lighting seems to be the norm of all Pulsars these days and you can be sure that it will be the same on the upcoming bike too. The other highlights will include a similarly aggressive front fascia, a new design for the rear-view mirrors that will sit on the cowl at the front, a split seat design, a tall windscreen, a larger sculpted fuel tank, and the rear tyre hugger.

We expect the clip-on handlebar to be a little raised just like the RS200 giving the bike a more comfortable rider triangle. However, we believe that it would be better if the handlebars are lowered a little to provide the rider a little aggressive stance which will be required to have better control of the motorcycle, considering the speeds it can achieve in a small amount of time. Seat height is expected to be around 800mm, which should make the motorcycle please a wider segment of users.

Almost all the tech features will be carried over from the NS400Z which includes a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, access calls, messages, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. Coming to the powertrain, it will be equipped with a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine from the Pulsar NS400Z. This engine produces 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

We believe that the power output or its tuning may be tweaked to suit the character of the RS400. It will be available with a smooth-to-operate slip and assist clutch. It will also get a ride-by-wire mechanism, which along with the ECU will allow the RS400 to have ride modes and switchable traction control.

The other mechanicals include 43mm USD forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear, 320mm disc at the front and 230mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard, and the tyre sizes may remain similar to the NS400Z. The expected launch date is by the end of this year or the beginning of next year and once launched, we expect the introductory prices to be slightly higher than the Pulsar NS400Z which means a price of somewhere around Rs 2 lakh could be possible.