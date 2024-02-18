Production-Spec 5-Door Mahindra Thar Rendered Ahead Of Launch

The production version of the 5-door Mahindra Thar has been rendered based on the spy images and is expected to go on sale in mid-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra has plans to introduce the updated XUV300 in the Indian market in the upcoming months, followed by the anticipated launch of the five-door version of the Thar. Recently, the lineup of the lifestyle off-roader was broadened with the addition of a 2WD variant, expanding its appeal. The upcoming five-door model is expected to offer a more premium appeal compared to the current three-door variant.

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted numerous times undergoing testing on public roads, and here we present a rendered image of the production model based on spy shots. The forthcoming SUV might carry the moniker “Thar Armada,” boasting larger dimensions and two extra doors for enhanced cabin space. Furthermore, significant upgrades are expected in terms of equipment and features.

Significant exterior revisions are in store, including updates to the grille and bumper, adoption of LED technology for headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and fog lamps, as well as alterations to the rear quarter glass and rear door handles. The top-spec variants are expected to come with new 19-inch alloy wheels.

In the higher-spec variants, the cabin will feature a dual-tone theme. The updated centre console will accommodate a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Similarly, the all-digital instrument console could be the same as that of the XUV700. There’s speculation that the infotainment system could be shared with the one found in the 2024 XUV400 and the upcoming XUV300 facelift.

The equipment lineup will be extensive, encompassing amenities such as an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, and more for added comfort and convenience. Safety will be a priority with disc brakes on all four wheels and the inclusion of six airbags. Sharing its body-on-frame chassis and suspension setup with the Scorpio N, the lifestyle SUV is expected to have good off-roading capabilities.

The 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0L mStallion petrol engines from the current three-door Thar will continue to power the upcoming model, available with both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. With an expected starting price of slightly over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the larger Thar aims to make a strong impact upon arrival.