Production-Spec 2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Interior Spied

Mahindra XUV300 facelift will likely go on sale in early 2024 and it will get a host of changes inside and out; no performance updates are expected

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the facelifted version of the XUV300 in early 2024. The prototypes of the new compact SUV have been caught testing multiple times and recently, the test mules can be clearly seen evolving as the exterior and interior revisions will be in aplenty. The spy pictures showed here further reiterate the changes we previously talked about.

The interior is undoubtedly an achilles heel of the XUV300 as it has become obsolete in recent times. The new spy images indicate the presence of a larger touchscreen infotainment system that could also be shared with the upcoming five-door Thar. Below the floating screen, you could see physical buttons for various operations and the top-spec trims could feature an all-digital instrument console.

The updated dashboard and centre console come with metallic and dotted accents to enhance the overall premium appeal and the new multifunctional steering wheel looks to be lifted from the XUV700. We do expect the equipment list to be updated as well and the exterior will take plenty of inspiration from the upcoming range of BE electric SUVs.

The front fascia boasts multiple sections as the vertically positioned headlamps are akin to the XUV700 and more prominent LED Daytime Running Lights could run above the headlamps. A thick strip below the headlamps could house the new Mahindra logo and the divided bumper has two horizontal air intakes adding to the business at the front.

The rear will gain a full-width LED light bar and a set of new LED tail lamps with C-shaped signatures are likely. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine will be utilised and it develops a maximum power output of around 131 hp while the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine kicks out 117 hp.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger while the Kia Sonet is also getting a facelift early next year as the competition will further intensify.