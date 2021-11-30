Production-Spec 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rendered; Looks Appealing

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to launch by the middle of next year; subjected to a slew of revisions cosmetically and inside the cabin

With the competition in the compact SUV segment steadily growing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will certainly respond with a heavily updated Vitara Brezza. Judging by the leaked images of the production version, it could carry the Brezza name alone as the Vitara could be reserved for a more premium future SUV (quite possibly the next-gen Vitara that could head to India).

As expected, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a raft of changes inside and out and it will be part of the launch spree the largest car producer in the country has been planning for the next calendar year. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring in the facelifted Baleno, next-generation Alto and updated XL6 as well in 2022 and only recently the second generation Celerio went on sale.

Based on the set of leaked pictures, the upcoming Brezza has been digitally rendered giving you an early preview of what to expect from the highly popular sub-four-metre SUV. The images show the presence of a redesigned grille section with more prominent horizontal slats finished in black colour, sleeker and inner parted headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier fog lamp section, wider central air intake on the restyled bumper and so on.

Other highlights in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are reworked clamshell bonnet structure, signature tall pillars, raked windshield, a large greenhouse, slightly sloping roofline, newly designed alloy wheels, a brand new set of tail lamps that extend into the revised bootlid, thick black wheel arch cladding, updated rear bumper, new front and rear skid plates, and roof rails.

Just as the exterior, the interior gains a number of updates including a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, possible in-car connective features, a new flat-bottom steering wheel from Swift, an updated instrument cluster with a larger MID, use of better quality surfaced materials, new dash, centre console and AC vents.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine will be utilised producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.