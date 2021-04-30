Production-Ready Tata Sierra SUV Rendered; Mahindra XUV700 Rival?

Tata Sierra nameplate could make a comeback in the near future and here is a speculative rendering based on the Sierra EV Concept

Tata Motors has the Sierra as one of its evocative nameplates ever. With automakers looking at ways to revive their old names to create a nostalgic feel amongst prospective years, the chances of the Sierra making a comeback remained a mystery. The homegrown manufacturer did take us all by surprise by lifting the covers off the Sierra EV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo with retro design charm amidst having modernity written all over it.

It was an amalgamation of paying tribute to the past and opening the floodgates for the future. Just a few months ago, Tata Motors surprisingly, and perhaps in a desperate manner, brought back the Safari nameplate after two years of absence for the seven-seater Harrier to give it a unique identity.

Along the lines, the Sierra name could return in the near future and don’t be taken aback if it is for a premium SUV. Here we have a speculative rendering of the production-ready Tata Sierra and is clearly derived from the concept.

Wearing a blue metallic body paint, the Sierra gets a black front grille with Tata badge mounted in the middle, sharp headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, a busy bumper section with sporty fog lamp assembly, black underbody protecting skid plate, square wheel arches, black cladding, alloy wheels, and side skirts.

Other highlights in the digital imagination are a sharp bonnet structure, tall pillars, black wing mirrors, and a slightly raked front windshield. The Tata Sierra EV concept boasted a more futuristic take on the Impact Design philosophy and the rendering carried that forward. We do wish, if the Sierra was put into production, it would continue to have the hard glass roof harking back to the past.

The production-spec Tata Safari could carry an electric drivetrain but we are only speculating at the moment. A little straightforward, if it turns out to be a competitor of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, it may be powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque as in the Harrier and Safari.