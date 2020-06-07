Production-Ready Tata HBX Micro SUV Spied On Test

The Tata HBX is expected to be priced from Rs 4 – 5 lakh onwards, and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 in the Indian market

Tata Motors showcased a micro SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, confirming the news of the imminent launch of a production-ready version later this year, or in early 2021. Now, the car has been spied on test wearing camouflage from head to toe, however, a few things can be made out.

Tata Motors claimed that the concept car showcased at the event held in Delhi NCR was 90 per cent close to the production car, and this statement does seem true. The test mule can be seen sporting the same set of tiny tail lamps that were seen on the concept car, with a slightly different tri-arrow LED pattern.

The car will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, which will lend it some stylish characteristics like a split headlamp setup. The HBX could also come equipped with faux skid plates on both ends, which will enhance its appeal and make it look bigger.

Inside the cabin, the HBX is expected to be offered with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and a premium audio system sourced from Harman. The steering wheel design will be similar to the newer Tata cars including the Altroz, as well as the Tiago facelift.

Powering the production-ready HBX will be Tata’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor that produces 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that performs duties on the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz, and is expected to be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

Upon launch, the production version of the Tata HBX will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100. We expect Tata to launch the car with a starting price of around Rs 4 – 5 lakh (ex-showroom), which will help the micro SUV lure prospective hatchback buyers.