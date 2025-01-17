Production-Ready Tata Harrier EV Unveiled, Launch Soon

The Tata Harrier EV has come to light at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 ahead of its market launch

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Harrier EV in the Indian market before the closure of this fiscal year. The midsize electric SUV was first revealed as a concept at the previous Auto Expo a couple of years ago before making its appearance at the BMGE 2024 in a more refined manner and now the close-to-production model has graced the show floor at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

The Harrier EV retains much of the design language seen in the prototype unveiled at last year’s motoring event. To be positioned as a contender in the growing midsize electric SUV segment, it is set to compete with the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e, the newly revealed Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the Hyundai Creta Electric, and upcoming models like the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and Citroen Basalt EV.

Tata Motors announced previously that the Harrier EV will offer a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. The electric SUV will feature a dual-motor electric AWD system, with one motor on each axle, delivering a peak torque of 500 Nm. It will likely be equipped with a large 75 kWh battery pack.

Expected Dimensions Measurements in mm Length 4,598 mm Width 1,894 mm Height 1,706 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm Boot Space 425 litres Ground Clearance 205 mm

The Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to launch in the Empowered grade, equipped with twin electric motors that enable an AWD configuration. While its exterior design is more contemporary, it retains clear visual ties to other Tata SUVs and its ICE counterpart. Distinguishing features include a closed-off front grille, revamped headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, aero alloy wheels, and slightly updated LED tail lamps.

Specification Details Platform Gen 2 architecture (modified OMEGA Arc) Battery Pack 75 kWh Range Over 500 km (claimed) Powertrain Dual electric motors Drive System All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Peak Torque 500 Nm

The interior of the Tata Harrier EV will feature several design elements carried over from its diesel-powered counterpart. Enhancing its versatility, the electric SUV will offer Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. Built on the Gen 2 architecture, the Harrier EV utilizes a heavily reengineered version of the OMEGA Arc platform found in the ICE model.

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch the Harrier EV within the next three months and it will be sold in two battery options. It will be followed by the debut of the Sierra and the Avinya.