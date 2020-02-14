Production-Ready Skoda Vision IN Sub-4m SUV Rendered, Launch This Year

The Skoda Vision IN was one of the most exciting concepts showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the mid-size SUV has been rendered in production-ready form

It’s a well known fact that Skoda is working on bringing a mid-size SUV for the Indian market to take on the likes of the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos. The Vision IN was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this month, and will be launched in the first half of 2021.

A production-ready version of the Vision IN concept has been rendered, previewing what the upcoming mid-size SUV could look like. The prototype displayed at the Auto Expo was near production-ready on the outside, hence the rendered version looks identical. The rendered car gets an overall muscular stance with some strong character lines, just like the concept showcased at the biennial event.

The Vision IN sports a split headlamp design up front, along with Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. It also gets a faux skid plate at the front, along with large air intakes placed on the front bumper. On the sides, the car gets big wheel arches with plastic cladding running around the entire body of the car. The stylish diamond-cut alloy wheels and the roof rails make the car appear sportier.

The rear end of the car has not been rendered. However, we expect the production-ready version of the car to retain majority of the design from the concept, including the boomerang shaped LED tail lamps, along with the ‘SKODA’ lettering placed in the the center of the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, we expect the production-ready version of the Vision IN concept to come packed with features like a fully digital instrument cluster along with a large standalone touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The overall layout of the dashboard could be similar to the concept as well.

The Skoda Vision IN will come equipped with Volkswagen Group’s BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, that puts out 115 PS of maximum power, and 200 Nm peak torque. The car will also likely be offered with a bigger 1.5-litre TSI unit, which is rated at 150 PS/250 Nm. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 7-speed DSG gearbox.