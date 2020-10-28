Production-Ready Skoda Vision IN Spied For The First Time On Video

The production-ready Skoda Vision IN will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, and is expected to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol powertrains

Skoda Auto unveiled a compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the Vision IN, with a launch expected by mid-2020. For the first time since its unveiling, the production-ready version of the upcoming Skoda SUV has been spied undergoing tests, albeit with camouflage. Nonetheless, it helps us with some crucial information about the car’s design.

The side profile of the Vision IN reveals its alloy wheel design, as well as the functional roof rails. In addition, just like the concept seen at the Auto Expo this year, the spied car comes with split LED headlamps with DRLs. While it is not visible in the image, the production-ready Vision IN will be getting Skoda’s signature butterfly grille up front, and ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tail gate instead of the brand’s logo.

The production-ready version of the Vision IN will likely be getting a new market name, however, Skoda is yet to reveal the same. The car will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will be built at Skoda-VW’s Pune and Aurangabad plants.

Powering the Vision IN will likely be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit. The 1.0-litre motor will be the same engine that is offered with the Rapid, which puts out 110 PS of max power along with 175 Nm of peak torque.

The bigger 1.5-litre TSI unit on the other hand, will likely be borrowed from the Karoq in the same state of tune, i.e. 150 PS/250 Nm. The transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional DSG auto.

The production-ready version of the Vision IN is expected to be competitively priced, and will sit below the Karoq in Skoda’s Indian line-up. The SUV will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier in the Indian market.