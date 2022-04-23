Production-Ready Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – 5 Things To Know

Royal Enfield will soon launch a new 650cc cruiser in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed everything we know about it

Royal Enfield has been working on a 650cc cruiser for a few years now, and this upcoming model has been spied multiple times during road tests. The latest spy pictures show that the motorcycle is in its production-ready form currently, and plenty of details have been revealed now.

Here, we have listed everything that you should know about the soon-to-launch Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

1. Design and styling

Of course, this upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle will have a retro-inspired design, like the brand’s other models. Spy pictures have revealed that it will get a round LED headlamp, a rounded fuel tank, a tiny round taillight, round turn indicators, dual exhaust pipes, and a low-slung body overall.

With a relatively tall handlebar, a low seat, and forward-set footpegs, RE Super Meteor will have a typical cruiser-style driving posture, which should offer great comfort for touring. That, coupled with the powerful engine, could make this motorcycle popular among long-distance touring enthusiasts.

2. Underpinnings

RE Super Meteor 650 will be built on a dual-cradle frame, similar to Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. While the upcoming cruiser will continue with dual shock absorbers at the rear, at the front, it will get USD forks.

3. Features and equipment

Similar to Meteor 650, Super Meteor 650 will get a semi-digital instrument console. This will consist of an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for the fuel gauge, tripmeter, odometer, etc. The tripper navigation system will also be offered here. The braking system will consist of single discs on both wheels, likely with dual-channel ABS. Other than that, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, a tall windscreen, etc., will also be offered.

4. Powertrain

Powering the upcoming Super Meteor 650 will be the same 648cc engine as other Royal Enfield 650cc models. This air/oil-cooled motor is good for peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively, and it comes mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper clutch on offer as standard.

5. Expected launch and price

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming months. It will be significantly more expensive than Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650; we expect this new cruiser to launch with a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).