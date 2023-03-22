Production-Ready Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spied – New Details

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spied flaunting many details and here we have brought you all the info

A test mule of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, was recently spotted and it appears to be ready to enter production. It can be clearly seen what this forthcoming Royal Enfield bike packs, thanks to these recent spy photos. Royal Enfield will likely introduce the Scrambler 650 in India within a year. Here we provide information on everything you need to know about the scrambler 650, including its design, powertrain, features, price, and competitors.

Design

In terms of the bike’s outward profile, a LED headlamp borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, a flyscreen, and auxiliary lights which is a first for the brand can be easily spotted. It carries a distinctive retro look with LED headlights covered with a grille. The slim build of the Royal Enfield scrambler 650 resembles that of the Hunter 350.

Everything else is only the bare minimum, except the triangular side panels. The elevated handlebar and centrally located foot pegs make for a somewhat comfortable riding position.

Powertrain

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 would be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine of the scrambler capable of churning 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of maximum torque and will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected that the Scrambler would be more dynamic to drive when compared to the other two 650cc bikes in the segment due to a higher power-to-weight ratio. Moreover, the 2-into-1 exhaust design will give a boost to its torque and provide the rider with a distinctive exhaust note.

Features

From what’s seen, Auxiliary lights under the front indicator were spotted in Scrambler 650 which will be a first for the brand. In addition, the bike will ride on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels and USD forks were also present. Round rear-view mirrors, a single-piece ribbed seat, and other design features were also seen. Moreover, the bike can be equipped with Tripper Navigation as optional, as seen on other Royal Enfield models recently.

Price

It is expected that the starting price of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 would be 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pics Source: Bullet Guru