Production-Ready Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted, Launch Soon?

Royal Enfield Classic 650 boasts a vintage appeal with plenty of chrome touches and retro styling elements

Royal Enfield is developing a range of new motorcycles for the Indian as well as global markets as the 450 cc and 650 cc series will witness significant expansion over the next twelve to eighteen months and the brand is also preparing to enter the electric motorcycle space in the near future. Recently, RE introduced the Guerrilla 450 and the updated Classic 350.

The forthcoming 650 cc range will comprise a scrambler, a classic-themed motorcycle and a Bullet-like model judging by the spy images and all of them have been spied in their near-production guises. The Classic 650, in particular, is expected to make its global debut before the end of this year, mostly at the Motoverse event in late November.

The three-day event, formally known as Rider Mania, often sees new motorcycles or concepts being showcased and we expect one of the aforementioned 650s to debut in front of the public. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 could very well be that model as it has been caught again in its production-ready avatar.

The single-seater prototype wearing the maroon and white exterior shades features a circular LED headlamp unit surrounded by chrome casing. You could also see the chunky front and rear fenders, wire-spoked wheels at the front and rear shod on tubed tyres, a wide handlebar, circular chromed-out mirrors, middle-set footpegs, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and vintage side panels.

The braking hardware will comprise front and rear disc brakes, supported by a dual-channel ABS system while the suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order will be utilised.

It produces 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will also get a USB charging port, plenty of accessories, Google-powered tripper navigation system, etc.

