Production-Ready RE 650 Roadster Based On SG Concept Spied Testing

The spy images of the Royal Enfield 650 roadster based on the Shotgun 650 concept show a number of unique details

Royal Enfield has been conducting road tests of a number of new motorcycles on public roads. While the brand is expected to launch the Hunter 350 next in the domestic market sometime next month, it is planning a big assault with a new range of 650 cc flagship motorcycles. Over the last several months, we showed you spy pictures of quite a few of them.

The retro motorcycle manufacturer is developing an all-new dual-purpose adventure tourer with a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine while the next generation Bullet 350 and a single-seater Classic 350 are also said to be in the works. With good reception in the Indian as well as global markets, the 650 cc range will likely see rapid expansion in the near future.

Here we have brought you the clearest spy images of what appears to be the production-ready avatar of the Shotgun 650 concept displayed at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. While the concept was a bobber, the test mule you see here has a pillion seat. It features a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, production-spec dual-tone machined wheels, and side-mounted dual exhaust pipes.

It does not have a cruiser stance but rather a no-frills roadster character. The design highlights are a round-shaped headlamp unit surrounded by a black housing as in the SG and the KX concepts, circular halogen turn indicators, bar-end mirrors, auxiliary fog lamps, a compact rear end with chrome casing for tail lamps and a blackened engine area.

It looks to sit on the updated version of the twin cradle chassis found in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The rider of the prototype indicates a neutral set footpeg positioning and the handlebar has an upright stance for relaxed touring-friendly abilities. The twin-pod instrument cluster is also observed and the smaller one could be for the Tripper Navigation system.

As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque could be utilised. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard. The braking duties will be handled by a single disc at the front and the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system while new USD front forks and twin-sided shocks at the rear will also be available.