Production-Ready Maruti Suzuki eVX Caught Testing, Launch Soon?

Maruti Suzuki eVX will likely be launched in India in early or mid 2025 and it could boast a claimed range of over 550 km

Maruti Suzuki displayed the eVX concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 this past February, building on its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and subsequent showcase at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan. This marks Suzuki’s inaugural entry into electrification as the eVX is set to debut in both global and domestic markets.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is rigorously testing prototypes of the eVX ahead of its estimated launch in India in early to mid-2025. Around the same time, we can expect it to launch in international markets like Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom. The latest set of spy images indicates the evolution of the test prototypes of the eVX as several production-ready elements can be noted.

The sleek LED headlamps and LED tail lamps along with the LED Daytime Running Lights and a horizontal LED light bar at the rear connecting the tail lamps can be seen clearly. The twin lighting signatures are aligned at an angle parallel to each other. Upon arrival, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will take on the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv and others.

The V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels, clamshell bonnet, a wide opening in the middle of the bumper, rear door handles mounted on the pillars and tall pillars are other visual highlights while a thick horizontal grille bar connects the headlamps. The midsize electric SUV will likely be priced in the upwards of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be packed with features on the inside.

The equipment list of the Maruti Suzuki eVX will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, a heads-up display, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, adjustable headrests, ventilated and powered front seats and a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

We do expect the midsize electric SUV to feature Level 2 ADAS, leather seat upholstery, drive modes, and others. As for the performance, a 60 kWh battery pack is speculated to be employed, capable of a claimed driving range of over 550 km on a single charge.