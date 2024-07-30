Production-Ready Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) Spotted Again

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will become the first model to sit on the INGLO platform and is expected to launch in end-2024 or early 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be in the final stages of testing its first product from the XUV.e range, the XUV.e8. The brand has been developing both XUV.e and BE series of EVs and upon the debut of the XUV.e8 concept two years ago, the production model was said to launch in December 2024. We do expect it to arrive before the end of this calendar year or in early 2025 considering the frequent sightings of test miles.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will compete against upcoming models in the midsize electric SUV space such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, soon-launching Tata Curvv EV, MG Cloud EV and existing models like the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3. It will face direct competition from the Tata Harrier EV, which is set to debut in early 2025.

The new set of spy images of the close-to-production prototype emerging from Coimbatore today emphasises its resemblance to the IC-engined XUV700 further. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will retain numerous design elements from the concept, particularly at the front. Key features include a closed-off grille, a horizontal LED light bar connecting the flowing LED Daytime Running Lights and vertical LED headlamps integrated into the bumper.

The rear of the Mahindra XUV.e8 also shares similarities with both the concept and the XUV700. It will feature newly designed alloy wheels though which is slightly different to the star-shaped pattern found in the concept. It could be sold in six- and seven-seater configurations just as its ICE sibling and the interior will be stuffed with premium equipment.

The interior of the XUV.e8 will feature a triple-screen setup, comprising a central touchscreen for infotainment purposes, an all-digital instrument console, and an additional screen for the front passenger. The cabin will also include a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, potentially with an illuminated logo, alongside a comprehensive suite of connectivity features, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

The pictures also show the presence of flush-type door handles and a charging port where the fuel filler cap would regularly be. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first model to utilize the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture. Due to Mahindra’s partnership with Volkswagen, the e-motors might be sourced from VW. The XUV.e8 will more likely feature an 80 kWh battery pack, potentially providing a range of over 450 km between charges. A smaller battery could be offered in the low- and mid-spec trims.

Image Source: Ramesh