Production-Ready Hyundai’s Tata HBX Rival ‘AX1’ Spied Again

Hyundai AX1 is expected to be launched in India in 2022 and it could be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmissions

Hyundai has been testing a new small SUV for many months in its home market of South Korea and the prototype has evolved over time. Internally codenamed AX1, the fresh set of spy shots included here showcases the production-ready design elements and they stay in line with the teaser images released a few weeks ago.

The Hyundai AX1 will slot below the Venue when it reaches India and it will compete against the upcoming Tata HBX, Mahindra KUV NXT, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Expected to make its global debut in the coming months, the micro SUV will likely be introduced in the due course of 2022 in our domestic market.

The five-seater will likely be slotted above the Santro in the local portfolio. It is said to be underpinned by the K1 platform that can also be found in the Grand i10 Nios. As for the performance, a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine could be borrowed from the Santro. It could be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT.

The latest spy pictures confirm what we already know so far as the upright front fascia comprises a chrome grille with inverted triangle inserts, a unique split headlamp cluster with circular-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, clamshell shaped bonnet, eyebrow turn signals, raked front windshield, and rectangular rearview mirrors.

Elsewhere, you could see the Hyundai AX1 featuring grey roof rails, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, wraparound LED tail lamps, rectangular wheel arches, rear bumper-mounted LED lighting system, pillar-mounted rear door handles, O-shaped alloy wheels, and slightly sculpted tailgate.

The presence of tall pillars meant the Hyundai AX1 could offer a spacious interior. As for the features list, we can expect a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a layered dashboard, dual front airbags, and a host of safety features, etc in the upcoming SUV.

The brand will introduce the Alcazar seven-seater SUV next month. Hyundai appears to be working on a budget-friendly electric vehicle for India and it will likely debut in the near future as well.