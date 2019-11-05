Production-Ready Hero XF3R Likely To Debut At EICMA Today

The production version of the Hero XF3R will rival models like the TVS Apache RR310, Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM Duke 250 when it finally hits the Indian market

After years of waiting, the motorcycle enthusiasts likely get to see the production version of the Hero XF3R concept at EICMA 2019. The stunning concept was first seen at the Auto Expo 2016.

Ever since, there have been several rumours and false alarms about the launch of the Hero XF3R, but with the streetfighter expected to debut at EICMA today and the day is not far before it is launched in the market.

In India, the production version of the Hero XF3R will rival the likes of KTM Duke 250, TVS Apache RR 310 and Bajaj Dominar 400. The upcoming motorcycle will become the new flagship from Hero MotoCorp and might even give birth to newer body types based on the same platform. Other than the aforementioned motorcycles, the new model will even take on the Benelli TNT 300 in the form of a cheaper alternative.

Powering the production version of the Hero XF3R will be a single-cylinder 300cc liquid-cooled motor that will benefit from a twin-overhead camshaft setup and fuel injection. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. While exact specifications aren’t known at the moment, the powertrain is expected to belt out a maximum power of 30 PS and a peak torque of 30 Nm.

The new flagship motorcycle based on the Hero XF3R concept will be built on a steel trellis frame. It will be suspended by USD telescopic forks up front and a single-sided adjustable monoshock at the rear. Anchoring duties will be courtesy of disc brakes on both front and rear wheel with a dual-channel ABS being a standard fitment.

In all likelihood, the production model would look close to the concept version. That said, the headlamp would feature LED fixtures while the front fender could see a redesign. The features list would include an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, alloy wheels, split seat, single-piece handlebar and a dual-exhaust.