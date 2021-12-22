Production-Ready 2022 Maruti Brezza Imagined Ahead Of Launch

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza will likely go on sale in the early parts of 2022 with an assortment of changes inside and out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to have a busy 2022 as a number of new models are waiting in the pipeline for debut. The upcoming lineup of cars is to either strengthen the brand’s presence in the segments it is already present in or to expand into new territories mainly in the above Rs. 10 lakh space addressing modern buyers.

The largest car producer in the country is expected to launch the new generation Alto, facelifted Baleno and second-gen Vitara Brezza in 2022 following the arrival of the new-gen Celerio hatchback recently. The Indo-Japanese company is also working on a midsize SUV in partnership with Toyota, a compact SUV above Brezza and a seven-seater flagship UV.

In addition, the Jimny lifestyle off-roader has also been in the rumour mill for so long. The competition in the sub-four-metre SUV space has intensified in recent years and in response, the heavily updated Vitara Brezza, which could just go by the name Brezza, will likely arrive in the early parts of 2022 as the Vitara name could be reserved for the forthcoming midsize SUV.

Courtesy of the leaked images of the production-ready 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, we have got to know most of the cosmetic and interior changes, and the digital rendering here gives an in-depth look into the compact SUV. To likely be based on the updated Global C platform, the 2022 Brezza gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia.

Some of the exterior highlights are sharper dual-beam headlamps with new LED DRLs connected by a thick chrome strip housing the Suzuki badge, revised fog lamp housing with wider central air intake, new front and rear skid plates, black wheel arch cladding, a set of new alloy wheels, blackened pillars, more prominent LED tail lamps, BREZZA wording on the tweaked tailgate, updated rear bumper and so on.

The tall pillars enabling a spacious interior are retained as the basic silhouette remains the same but the cabin looks more upmarket with the existence of a larger touchscreen, use of more premium surface materials, updated instrument cluster, connected features, etc. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol with better hybridisation tech could be utilised.