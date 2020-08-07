Production Ready 2021 Mahindra Thar Spied Ahead Of August 15 Debut

The second generation Mahindra Thar will be unveiled on August 15 ahead of its market entry and it gets a whole host of revisions

Just a few days ago, Mahindra & Mahindra officially revealed that the next generation Thar will be unveiled on August 15 and details regarding its test drives, deliveries and bookings will be released at a later date. Leading up to the unveil, the homegrown UV specialist also divulged a teaser amping the anticipation of enthusiasts across the country.

The second generation Thar has been spied a number of times over the last several months giving us a sneak peek into what is about to come. But a set of spy images of the production version wrapped in black reveal more information ahead of its global debut including a new colour scheme. The Thar has been on sale for a decade without much changes to its credit but the upcoming model takes it a step further.

The exterior gets evolutionary updates courtesy of the more prominent vertical grille section, muscular fenders, new LED Daytime Running Lights, rectangular rear view mirrors, upright windshield, tall pillars, flat bonnet and sturdy body panels. The rear features rectangular LED tail lamps, spare wheel, skid plate and a black bumper. It is said to be based on the same platform as the next generation Scorpio bound for 2021.

Thus, the proportions could have grown allowing for a roomier cabin. While the original Thar catered to the requirements of the off-roading clan, the forthcoming model begs to differ as it will appeal to a wider band of customers as Mahindra says it will have good comfort characteristics while not sacrificing on the signature go-anywhere nature.

The interior is a radical departure from the previous model as the centre console and dashboard are brand new along with the presence of more upmarket finish, material quality and more importantly the long list of premium features. Carrying a black theme, the images show the existence of white stitches on the seats, an integrated touchscreen infotainment system, and circular air conditioning vents with silver garnish.

The manual transmission lever, subtle carbon fibre like touches, climate control switches, a new steering wheel with mounted controls and a redesigned instrument binnacle can also be seen. The pictures also reiterate what we already known so far, as the 2021 Mahindra Thar will be offered in multiple configurations in both hard- and soft-top options with black alloy wheels.

As for the powertrain, it will continue to use the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and a brand new 2.0-litre petrol unit. Both manual and automatic transmission will be on offer (diesel AT for the first time) as they will help deliver the power to all four wheels. We can also expect improved structural and torsional rigidity along with more capable approach and departure angles.