Production Name Of Skoda Vision IN SUV – Karmiq, Kosmiq Or Konarq?

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept will debut by the middle of next year to compete against a range of mid-size SUVs

Skoda and Volkswagen made a strong impact at the 2020 Auto Expo in February despite not participating in the previous edition of the biennial motoring show. Amidst the health crisis, the companies maintained that the India 2.0 project is well and truly on without any delays and it will bear fruit next year as the first product based on the strategy will come out carrying the Skoda badge.

VW showcased the near production version of the Taigun mid-size SUV at the show and Skoda greeted the show-goers with the Vision IN Concept following a lengthy teaser campaign. It stands in testament to the serious intent of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited under the India 2.0 project as huge investments have been made over the last two years.

The Czech Republican auto major has confirmed that the naming of the mid-size SUV that will sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform will be revealed in January 2021. The new architecture will underpin a range of upcoming Skoda and Volkswagen models including the replacements for Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento along with a Volkswagen mid-size SUV, which is also bound for next year.

The production-spec Skoda Vision IN SUV could be christened the Karmiq, Konarq or Kosmiq and some reports bring up the Kliq name as well. Skoda currently has the Kamiq as its smallest SUV in the global marketplaces and the Vision IN based SUV will likely have a lot of similarities to the Kamiq, mainly on the outside. It will be revealed next month before going on sale in the second quarter of the next calendar year.

Based on the spy images, the exterior highlights of the Skoda mid-size SUV are a prominent vertically slated front grille embellished in chrome, LED headlamps, stylish LED Daytime Running Lights, halogen fog lamps, tall pillars, aggressive cuts and creases along the sides, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, skid plates up front and rear, roof rails, high mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED tail lamps and so on.

On the inside, it is expected to feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, digital instrument cluster, layered dashboard, use of premium quality materials, body hugging front seats, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, etc.

A 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine could be utilised, mated with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG as an option.