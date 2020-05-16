Prices Of Both Variant Of BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Hiked

The price hike means that the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc is now priced over Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), while it continues to rival the TVS Apache RTR 160 and Yamaha FZ-S

Bajaj Auto is known for launching its products at an introductory price, and increasing the prices subsequently. That is exactly what the homegrown manufacturer has done with the Pulsar 150; both variants of which have become about Rs 2,000 dearer than before. Do note that the bike was made to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year, hence this price increase is not related to that.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 was previously priced at Rs 94,956 for the standard variant, while the twin disc version costed Rs 98,835 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Standard variant of the Pulsar 150 will now cost Rs 96,960, the Twin Disc trim’s price is now over Rs 1 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). However, no other changes have been made to the bike.

Powering the Pulsar 150 is a BS6-compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i Fi engine that puts out 14 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The said engine comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Variant New price Old price Difference Standard Rs 96,960 Rs 94,956 Rs 2,004 Twin Disc Rs 1,00,838 Rs 98,835 Rs 2,003

In terms of design, both the standard and dual disc variants of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 look similar. They come equipped with features like wolf-eyed halogen headlight, alloy wheels and an engine cowl. However, there are a few differences that the set the two apart, which include a single-piece seat with single-piece pillion grab rail on the standard trim, while the twin disc variant comes equipped a split seat set up with split pillion grab rails.

Both the variants are offered with two dual-tone paint schemes each. While the Pulsar 150 standard gets Black-Grey and Black-Red, the dual-disc version can be had in Black-Blue and Black-Red (different graphics than standard trim).

Apart from the Pulsar 150, Bajaj has also hiked the prices of its entire range except the Dominar 250. The increase in prices ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 3,500, and the new prices are effective from May 9, 2020.