Price Hike Alert! Toyota Innova Crysta To Get Expensive By Next Month

Toyota Innova Crysta will see a price increment of 2 per cent from August 1, as the manufacturer intelligently absorbs a part of the increased production cost

Toyota Kirloskar Motors would soon be announcing the increased prices of its best-selling MPV – Toyota Innova Crysta. The notification comes as the cost of raw materials and input costs rise. From what we know so far, the brand will hike the Innova Crysta’s price by 2 per cent only. Considering the hike in costs of procuring parts and transportation, the increment seems fair.

The carmaker is also ready to bear a part of the overall increased production cost. The new prices will come into effect from August 1, consequently making the Innova Crysta a little costlier. Apart from Toyota Kirloskar Motors, other carmakers like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Honda have also increased the prices of their models. Toyota, however, is readying-ly absorbing some part of the increased production costs.

Those planning to buy an Innova Crysta can have access to the revised price list by August 1 from Toyota showrooms near them. Currently, prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta in India start from Rs.16.53 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 23.40 lakh, ex-showroom. A total of two engine options are offered here. A 2.7L naturally-aspirated motor and a 2.4L oil burner are part of the package.

The petrol unit puts out a peak power output of 163 Bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm. The oil burner dishes out 148 Bhp of top power and 360 Nm of max torque. The ladder frame MPV is available with two transmission options, a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Innova Crysta is highly loved for its plush ride quality, which comes courtesy of the Pitch & Bounce control technology that Toyota uses in its suspension setup.

The Innova Crysta can be had either in a 6-seater or a 7-seat configuration. It indeed is a spacious vehicle and comes fitted with lots of features. It gets automatic climate control, cruise control, projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry, ambient lighting, rear AC vents and more.

With three rows of seating, the Toyota Innova Crysta rivals a slew of cars from different segments, like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Kia Carnival. Interestingly, it lacks a direct rival as of now in the Indian market.