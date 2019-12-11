Premium SUV Nov 2019 Sales Analysis – Endeavour, Fortuner, CR-V, Alturas

While SUV segments of the Indian car market have been witness to a pretty strong demand since a few years now, the Toyota Fortuner has seen a downfall in its demand last month

The SUV segments in the country have grown faster than all others in the last few years. However, the sales slowdown that the Indian market has been going through has even affected the demand for most SUVs in the country. The condition is so bad that even the Toyota Fortuner, which has been the most aspirational models for most car buyers, have witnessed a drop in demand in the recent times.

In November 2019, Toyota Fortuner sold 10,63 units, which is a 28 per cent drop from 1,475 units sold in November 2018. This is pretty surprising, considering that the Fortuner has been at the top of the wish list of most premium SUV buyers.

On the other hand, the Ford Endeavour, an arch rival of the Toyota Fortuner that has been a pretty decent alternative of the Fortuner, has recorded a sale of 724 units. This is a huge 67 per cent growth from 433 units sold in November 2018.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-28%) 1,063 1,475 2. Ford Endeavour (67%) 724 433 3. VW Tiguan (83%) 176 96 4. Skoda Kodiaq (24%) 157 127 5. Honda CR-V (-20%) 85 106 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 35 216

However, the maximum growth has been registered by the Volkswagen Tiguan. The flagship model in the company’s portfolio has sold 176 units last month. This is a huge 83 per cent growth over the 96 units sold in November 2018.

However, the Skoda Kodiaq, a not-so-distant cousin of the VW Tiguan, could find 157 buyers last month. This is a decent 24 per cent growth over 127 units sold in the corresponding month last year. That said, the growth percentage pales in comparison with that recorded by its VW-badged sibling.

Even the Honda CR-V has registered a de-growth on the YoY basis. Last month, it sold 85 units, which is a huge 20 per cent drop from the 106 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Even the Mahindra Alturas has recorded a huge de-growth as its sales slipped from 216 units in November 2018 to just 35 units last month.