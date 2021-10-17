Premium Hatchback Sales In Sep 2021 – Altroz, Baleno, i20, Jazz, Polo

Maruti Suzuki Baleno posted 8,077 units in September 2021 as against 19,433 units during the same period in 2020 with 58 per cent de-growth

Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to lead the premium hatchback segment in the month of September as 8,077 units were sold against 19,433 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 58 per cent. The Baleno is expected to get a facelift sometime next year and test mules have already been spotted on public roads.

The mid-cycle update could help in expanding the lifespan of the B2 segment hatchback further as new features are expected to be introduced along with visual revisions. The Tata Altroz has emerged as one of the top-sellers for the homegrown manufacturer in recent times on a consistent basis and last month, 5,772 units were registered domestically.

The first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform is one of the safest and most affordable cars money can buy in India currently as it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. It derives power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Premium Hatch (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Baleno (-58%) 8,077 19,433 2. Tata Altroz (-3%) 5,772 5,952 3. Hyundai i20 (-48%) 5,153 9,852 4. Toyota Glanza (-31%) 1,764 2,572 5. VW Polo (-50%) 799 1,585 6. Honda Jazz (-11%) 667 748

The Tata Altroz recorded 5,952 units during the same period in 2020 and this led to a YoY sales decline of 3 per cent. All the models in the premium hatchback segment posted negative sales growth in the month of September 2021 as the passenger vehicle industry as a whole saw a decline of nearly 37 per cent but Altroz was the least affected in its space.

The Hyundai i20 finished in the third position with 5,153 units as against 9,852 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 48 per cent volume decline on a YoY basis. The third generation i20 only debuted last year with a host of changes inside and out. The Toyota Glanza ended up as the fourth most premium hatchback in India last month.

It registered 1,764 units as against 2,572 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 31 per cent. Volkswagen managed to garner 799 units for the Polo against 1,585 units with a 50 per cent decline while Honda Jazz finished in the sixth position with 667 units and 11 per cent YoY de-growth.