Despite the ongoing sales crisis, the leading B2 segment hatchbacks Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 have been faring decently and November 2019 was a testament to that. The Baleno continued to lead the space with a total of 18,047 units last month as against 18,649 units during the same month last year with 3 per cent YoY volume decline.

The Elite i20, on the other hand, stood second with domestic sales of 10,279 units in November. When compared to the corresponding month one year ago, the South Korean hatchback recorded a similar drop in sales numbers as the Baleno at 3 per cent as 10,555 units were sold during that period.

The Glanza was introduced into the market only in the middle of 2019 as the rebadged Baleno continued to beat Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. In November, the Toyota hatchback clawed in a total of 2,313 units and stood ahead of Volkswagen Polo, which recorded 1,702 units as against 1,422 units during the same month last year with 20 per cent de-growth.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-3%) 18,047 18,649 2. Hyundai Elite I20 (-3%) 10,279 10,555 3. Toyota Glanza 2,313 New Launch 4. VW Polo (-20%) 1,702 1,422 5. Honda Jazz (-76%) 341 1,427

Honda Cars India’s Jazz has seen continuous drop in volume sales and November 2019 was no different. The hatchback managed only 341 units last month as against 1,427 units with a massive 76 per cent sales decline. The recently unveiled new generation Jazz does not appear to be heading to India unfortunately to redeem the sales numbers. The segment will indeed be lightened up the arrival of the Tata Altroz, scheduled to go on sale in January 2019. The first Tata vehicle based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform will be introduced with three BSVI engine options.

It takes styling influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy debuted in the Harrier. The Elite i20 is also getting a major update in the early parts of next year and it could be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before going on sale.