Premium Hatchback Sales In November 2020 – Baleno, i20, Altroz, Polo, Jazz

Tata Altroz finished in third position behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 as it recorded its highest monthly tally in November

The premium hatchback segment is one of the hotly contested in recent times and the space has seen continuous expansion courtesy of the arrival of new products like the Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza, which is not entirely new as it is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Just a few weeks ago, the third generation i20 entered the fray to spice things up.

The B2 hatchback segment as a whole was responsible for posting more than 37,400 unit sales in the month of November 2020 with an appreciable Year-on-Year volume growth. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai i20 with a total of 17,872 units as against 18,047 units during the same month in 2019.

This resulted in a YoY sales de-growth of 1 per cent. The Baleno was the only model to record sales in five digits as the second placed Hyundai i20 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,095 units as against 10,446 units during the corresponding period last year with a negative sales growth of 13 per cent.

Premium hatchbacks (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Baleno (-1%) 17,872 18,047 2. Hyundai i20 (-13%) 9,095 10,446 3. Tata Altroz 6,260 – 4. Toyota Glanza (5%) 2,428 2,313 5. VW Polo (-34%) 1,130 1,702 6. Honda Jazz (86%) 633 341

Tata Motors entered the premium hatchback segment with the debut of the Altroz earlier this year. Its sales numbers have steadily been increasing in recent months and in November 2020, 6,260 units were sold – its highest monthly tally yet. The Altroz is the first model based on ALFA platform and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol unit is expected to be launched in the coming months and it will likely offer a DCT in the top-end variants. The sales of the Toyota Glanza grew by 5 per cent last month as 2,428 units were recorded in November 2020 against 2,313 units during the same period last year.

The Polo finished in fifth position with 1,130 units as against 1,702 units in November 2019 with 34 per cent negative sales growth while Honda Jazz recorded a massive 86 per cent sales increase as 633 units were sold last month.