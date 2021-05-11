Premium Hatchback Sales In April 2021 – Baleno, Altroz, i20, Glanza, Polo

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales charts in the month of April 2021 as 16,384 units were sold; finished ahead of Altroz and i20

In recent years, the premium hatchback segment has emerged as one of the popular spaces for customers to have a look at while surfing for a new passenger car. The segment has indeed grown and the arrival of the third-generation Hyundai i20 in November 2020 and the Tata Altroz early last year has proven to spice things up further.

The dominance of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno at the top of the sales charts could not be shaken off though as it posted 16,384 units in the month of April 2021. It is sold with a regular 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. The latter is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a CVT automatic unit, producing 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The Tata Altroz has been setting its record monthly sales numbers in recent months and in April 2021, it overtook Hyundai’s i20 for the first time as 6,649 units were recorded. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The i-Turbo petrol variant of the Altroz delivers 108 bhp and 140 Nm.

Premium Hatchbacks (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Baleno 16,384 0 2. Tata Altroz 6,649 0 3. Hyundai i20 5,002 0 4. Toyota Glanza 2,182 0 5. VW Polo 1,197 0 6. Honda Jazz 830 0

It is connected to only a five-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai i20 is also retailed in an expansive range in the Indian market as a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol is available. It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,002 units last month while the Toyota Glanza managed to record 2,182 units.

The Glanza is the rebadged version of the Baleno and the partnership between Toyota and Suzuki could help in expanding the former’s domestic range, as the badge engineered Ertiga MPV and Ciaz sedan are expected to be in the pipeline for launch in the near future. Volkswagen has been selling the Polo for many years without any change to its underpinnings.

The PQ25 platform based hatchback continues to draw decent numbers for the brand as 1,197 units were sold. The possibilities of a new generation Polo based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture do exist, but only in the future. The Honda Jazz rounded out the table with 830 units last month.