Premium Hatchback Discounts [March 2022] – i20, Baleno, Altroz, Polo

Here, we have listed all the discounts available on all premium hatchbacks in the Indian market this Holi season (in March 2022)

People in India love hatchbacks, and in the past few years, premium hatchbacks have gained a lot of traction in the Indian market. This month, there are some interesting deals and benefits available on a few premium hatchbacks, and if you wish to purchase one, then be sure to check out the offers listed below.

On Hyundai i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered, but only on the 1.0L iMT variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available as well, on the 1.0L iMT and 1.5L MT versions of the hatchback. These deals are only for the older MY2021 models. Corporate discounts are available as well, worth Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 models and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models.

Honda Jazz has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is available on it as well, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,158 instead of the cash discount.

Toyota Glanza doesn’t get any official discounts, but dealer-level benefits are available on it. The hatchback is slated to undergo a facelift soon (launch date: March 15, 2022), and bookings for the new model have already commenced, through Toyota dealerships across the country and the official Toyota India website.

VW Polo gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and dealer-level discounts are being offered as well. Tata Altroz also doesn’t have any official deals on offer right now. Also, Tata’s premium hatchback is set to receive an automatic gearbox option soon, on the 1.2L NA petrol engine.

The newly launched 2022 Maruti Baleno (facelifted model) doesn’t have any official cash discount on offer right now. On the pre-facelift model, buyers can avail massive dealer-level discounts, provided there’s leftover stock at dealerships.