Premium Hatchback Discounts [Jan 2022] – Hyundai i20 To Maruti Baleno

Check out all the discounts and offers available on premium hatchbacks in the Indian car market this month, i.e., in January 2022

The premium-end of hatchback segment in the Indian car market is not a crowded space, but it is still quite competitive. There are a few brilliant offerings there, many of which are extremely popular. This January, a few premium hatchbacks are available with attractive discounts, and here, we’ve detailed all said offers.

Volkswagen Polo is over a decade old now, and compared to competitors, it is lacking in every department except for performance. Enthusiasts still love the VW hatchback, and right now, it is available with special discounts, worth Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 53,000, depending on the variant chosen.

On Hyundai i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered, but only on the 1.0L iMT petrol variants (MY2021 models only). The 1.0L petrol iMT and 1.5L diesel MT versions are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 (both MY2021 and MY2022 models). Corporate discounts are also available on i20, worth Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 cars and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 cars.

Honda Jazz is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 are on offer as well. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,147 instead of the cash discount.

Maruti Baleno and its twin from another brand, Toyota Glanza, have a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer. Corporate discounts are also available, worth Rs. 3,000 on the Maruti and Rs. 7,000 on the Toyota.

Discounts on premium hatchbacks in January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Volkswagen Polo Benefits of up to Rs. 53,000 – Hyundai i20 Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,147) + loyalty benefits Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz 0 + discount through SBI YONO app 0

Tata Altroz has no cash or corporate discounts on offer this month. However, a discount of Rs. 3,000 is available via SBI YONO app. No other deals are available on Tata’s premium hatchback this month.