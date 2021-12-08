Premium Hatch Sales In Nov 2021 – Altroz, i20, Baleno, Jazz, Polo, Glanza

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales charts in the premium hatch segment with 9,931 units in the month of November 2021

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the premium hatchback sales standings as it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,931 units as against 17,872 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 44 per cent. The Hyundai i20 was the second most sold model in the segment ahead of Tata Altroz.

In recent times, the Tata Altroz has been performing well but last month, the i20 had the upper hand as it registered a total of 4,391 units as against 9,096 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a massive YoY volume decline of 52 per cent. The latest generation Hyundai i20 debuted last year with a slew of updates inside and out.

More recently, Hyundai expanded the i20 premium hatchback’s range with the inclusion of the i20 N Line variant with a sportier exterior, stiffer suspension, tuned exhaust system, and interior enhancements while the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine continues to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Premium Hatch (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Baleno (-44%) 9,931 17,872 2. Hyundai i20 (-52%) 4,391 9,096 3. Tata Altroz (-52%) 3,025 6,260 4. Toyota Glanza (-22%) 1,904 2,428 5. Honda Jazz (-48%) 327 633 6. VW Polo (-83%) 197 1,130

Tata Motors introduced the Dark Edition variant of the Altroz a few months ago along with the similar treated Nexon and Nexon EV. The five-seater Altroz recorded 3,025 unit sales in the month of November 2021 as against 6,260 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 52 per cent.

The Toyota Glanza slotted in at the fourth position with 1,904 units last month as against 2,428 units in November 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 22 per cent. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been decently received amongst customers and a similar exercise will be performed by Toyota next year too as the Belta (rebadged Ciaz) is expected to be launched.

The Honda Jazz finished in the fifth position with 327 units as against 633 units with 48 per cent de-growth while the VW Polo posted 197 units as against 1,130 units with a huge 83 per cent drop in volumes.