Premium Hatch Sales Analysis In Jan 2022 – Baleno, i20, Altroz, Polo, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki Baleno posted 6,791 unit sales in the month of January 2022 as against 16,648 units with a YoY sales decline of 59.2 per cent

In the premium hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno continued to lead the way despite posting a sales tally lower than what it regularly used to. The five-seater recorded a total of 6,791 unit sales in the month of January 2022 as against 16,648 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 59.2 per cent.

The facelifted version of the Baleno is launching this month and is subjected to a number of revisions inside and out. The front fascia gets a redesigned grille, headlamps, new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, tweaked bonnet, etc. The rear features newly designed wraparound LED tail lamps, new tailgate and an updated bumper.

While no mechanical changes are expected, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno could ditch the CVT automatic transmission in favour of a more affordable AMT from Swift. On the inside, it gains a new dashboard, centre console, segment-first HUD, flat-bottom steering wheel, updated instrument console, new seats and surface trims to bring a more upmarket vibe.

Premium Hatchbacks (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-59.2%) 6,791 16,648 2. Hyundai i20 (-25.3%) 6,350 8,505 3. Tata Altroz (-38.6%) 4,525 7,378 4. Toyota Glanza (-47.3%) 1,347 2,556 5. Volkswagen Polo (-48.9%) 891 1,747 6. Honda Jazz (-38.3%) 588 953

The Hyundai i20 received its third generation in 2020 and last year, the range was expanded with the addition of the top-spec N Line variant. It posted 6,350 unit sales last month against 8,505 units in January 2021 with a YoY drop of 25.3 per cent. The Tata Altroz slotted in at third with 4,525 units against 7,378 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY volume decline of 38.6 per cent. Following the debut of the facelifted Baleno, Toyota is expected to launch the updated Glanza as well. The Glanza is the rebadged version of the Baleno and along with the Urban Cruiser, Toyota is garnering good sales tally courtesy of its relationship with Maruti Suzuki.

The Glanza recorded a total of 1,347 units as against 2,556 units with a YoY decline of 47.3 per cent while the VW Polo posted 891 unit sales as against 1,747 units with a drop of 48.9 per cent. The Honda Jazz ended up last in the premium hatchback space with a total of 588 units against 953 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 38.3 per cent.